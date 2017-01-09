High Court won't hear appeal over Backpage.com escort ads
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear an appeal from three sex trafficking victims who accuse advertising
The justices left in place a lower court ruling that said federal law shields Backpage from liability because the site is just hosting content created by people who use it.
The women say they were sold as prostitutes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through advertisements for escort services on the site when they were as young as 15. They say Backpage is not protected by the Communications Decency Act because the company not only hosted the ads, but created a marketplace that makes child sex trafficking easier. Backpage has denied those allegations.
A federal judge threw out the lawsuit and the federal appeals court in Boston upheld that ruling.
In a related development, a Senate subcommittee released a report Monday that accused Backpage of concealing evidence of criminal activity by systematically editing its "adult" ads to remove words that indicate sex trafficking. The report cites internal documents showing that 70 to 80
The report also says that despite public claims to the contrary, the "true beneficial owners of the company" are CEO Carl Ferrer and former owners James Larkin and Michael Lacey. The report says the men concealed their ownership interest through "a complex chain of domestic and international shell companies."
Ferrer, Lacey and Larkin are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which released the report on Backpage late Monday.
Critics say the
Lawyers for the
Twenty-one states had signed onto a brief urging the high court to take up the case, arguing that federal law does not protect
In a separate case last month, a California judge rejected pimping charges against Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer and former owners Michael Lacey and James Larkin, citing federal free speech laws. California officials have said they intend to pursue new charges against the company based on new evidence.
Prosecutors have alleged that more than 90
Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.