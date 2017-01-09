Israeli tourist drowns while tubing on Guatemalan river
A
A
Share via Email
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities say an Israeli woman has died in a river tubing accident in a popular tourist area.
The National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters said Monday that Hadas Ayash drowned in the Cahabon river near Semuc Champey, which is a natural bridge and major tourist attraction. Officials did not give her hometown in Israel.
Authorities say the woman apparently fell into the river, but additional details were not available.