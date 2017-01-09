Judge: San Francisco can't be sued over death by immigrant

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge says San Francisco cannot be held liable for the death of a woman who authorities say was shot and killed by a man who was in the country illegally.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero dismissed wrongful death claims filed by the family of 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle against the city and Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi.

The man charged with murder in Steinle's July 2015 slaying, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, had been released by sheriff's officials months earlier despite a request by immigration officials to keep him behind bars. Lopez-Sanchez has pleaded not guilty.