Justices could revive suit against Indian casino limo driver

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing whether Indian tribes' immunity from lawsuits also extends to their employees in incidents that take place far from Indian reservations.

The case involves a limo driver who rear-ended a car on a Connecticut interstate. The state court civil lawsuit filed by the injured occupants of the car was dismissed because he works for an Indian tribe with a casino in the state.

Indian tribes are like foreign governments in that they generally can't be sued in American courts.