Popular suspension bridge fails in Colombia, killing 7
BOGOTA — A suspension bridge popular with tourists in a rural area of central Colombia has failed, killing at least seven people and injuring 14 more.
The bridge near the city of Villavicencio is a major tourist attraction. Authorities say it may have turned upside down Monday due to overload during a busy three-day holiday weekend.
Those injured are being treated at a local hospital. Officials say they fear the death toll could rise because the injuries suffered by people spilled 80
Firefighters at the rescue scene say the dead included five adults and two minors.
