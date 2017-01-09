Singapore: Troop carriers held in Hong Kong should be freed
Singapore's
Customs authorities in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory, seized the eight-wheeled Terrex infantry carriers in November. The vehicles were being shipped back to Singapore from Taiwan.
The incident appears to signal China's unhappiness with Singapore's position on Taiwan — which China considers a breakaway region — and the South China Sea.
Although not a claimant in the South China Sea, Singapore has irritated China by advocating that countries should abide by international rules. Despite a landmark ruling against its claims, China maintains ownership over the entire strategic waterway.