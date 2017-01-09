Taiwan's president arrives to attend Nicaraguan inauguration

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Taiwan's president has arrived in Nicaragua to attend the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega.

It is the second stop on President Tsai Ing-wen's tour of Central America. A Monday statement from the Taiwanese Embassy says the president is seeking to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Ortega was re-elected to his third term as Nicaragua's president and is to be sworn in Tuesday. His wife, Rosario Murillo, was elected vice-president .

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and usually objects to other countries receiving its leader.