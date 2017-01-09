Texas police to explain review of officer's arrest of woman

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Texas say an investigation is complete into a confrontation captured on cellphone video in which a white officer wrestled a black woman to the ground before arresting her and two of her teenage daughters.

Fort Worth police say they will announce Monday whether the officer faces disciplinary action in the Dec. 21 incident.

Police haven't named the officer involved. The incident happened after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbour choked her 7-year-old son. In the video, the officer questions whether that's a problem. One of Craig's daughters tries to push her mother away from the officer, but the officer forces Craig and the teen to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back.