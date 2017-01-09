The Latest: Avalanche warning issued for Cooke City area

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Latest on Montana Weather (all times local):

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the mountains around Cooke City.

Heavy, wet snowfall overnight and strong winds are adding weight to a weak and unstable snowpack. A foot of snow has fallen near Cooke City since Sunday morning and another 8 to 10 inches was forecast on Monday.

Centre officials say the avalanche danger is rated high on all slopes, meaning natural and human triggered avalanches are likely Monday.

At least eight schools in western Montana were closed Monday due to the weather and dangerous road conditions.

Classes will not be held in St. Regis and Superior and in the Bitterroot Valley schools of Florence, Stevensville, Victor, Corvallis, Hamilton and Darby.

The start of classes will be delayed by two hours in several other districts including Bonner, Potomac, Dixon and Frenchtown.

A winter storm warning is in effect for northwestern Montana and for the Bitterroot Valley through 5 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service says freezing rain, sleet and rain are all possible with the storm.