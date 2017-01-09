The Latest: Bolt, Ridgeline, Pacifica get auto show awards

Mark Reuss, GM's head of global product development, describes the Bolt as a "moon shot." Reuss says the car's developers weren't sure what kind of range and price they would end up with when they started the project, but everything turned out just right. The Bolt gets more than 200 miles per battery charge, which is more than the average American drives in a day, and sells for around $30,000 when a federal tax credit is included.