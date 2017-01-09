The Latest: Famed giant sequoia topples in California storms

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

1 a.m. Monday

A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California's weekend storms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2i8THu8 ) that the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.

Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has hosted only hikers.

Park volunteer Jim Allday of Arnold says the tree shattered as it hit the ground.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tee to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree's shallow root system and the inundation.

8 p.m. Sunday

Officials say two major highways across the Sierra Nevada have been partially closed because of mudslides.

The California Highway Patrol's Truckee office says all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Donner Lake Road in Donner Lake have been closed indefinitely because of a large mudslide Sunday evening. It says it's unclear when the highway will reopen and that the clean-up will take hours.

The California Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of Highway 50 near Kyburz are also blocked by a mudslide. It's not clear when that highway is expected to reopen.

___

6:30 p.m.

Forecasters say a massive winter storm pounding Northern California will begin tapering off late Sunday, but another storm is expected in the area by Monday night.

Toppled trees crashed against cars and homes or blocked roads Sunday in the San Francisco Bay area, and officials rescued stranded motorists from cars stuck on flooded roads. A giant tree fell across the southbound lanes of Interstate 230 in Hillsborough, injuring one driver who couldn't brake in time and drove into the tree.

There were mudslides and flooding throughout Northern California that led to road closures Sunday, especially in the North Bay, one of the areas hardest hit and where the Napa River jumped its banks.

Farther north, the U.S. 395 highway was temporarily closed in both directions in Mono County because of flooding.

Authorities were watching rising water levels of several rivers, including the Cosumnes, Truckee, Merced, American and Russian.

At the Santa Cruz Diner in downtown Santa Cruz customers kept the crew relatively busy.

Manager Garin Peck says the restaurant was quiet Saturday night because a lot of people expected the storm to be a lot bigger and stayed home. He says Sunday was a typical day for the diner near the San Lorenzo River.