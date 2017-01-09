The Latest: 'Moonlight' wins best film drama Globe

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

___

8:10 p.m.

"Moonlight" is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best film drama.

The Globes, which split the top film winners into two categories, previously awarded "La La Land" the best film comedy or musical trophy.

"Moonlight" follows a boy's path to adulthood through a dangerous Miami neighbourhood .

___

8:05 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama.

Huppert won for her role as in the French film "Elle," which also won the best foreign language film award Sunday.

She beat out Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman.

____

7:55 p.m.

Casey Affleck has won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of grieving father in "Manchester by the Sea."

Affleck's performance is considered one of the best of his career and he is considered a favourite to receive a best actor Oscar nomination later this month.

___

7:50 p.m.

"La La Land" has won the Golden Globe Award for best film comedy or musical.

The musical about a jazz musician and an actress who fall in love as they struggle to establish their careers in Los Angeles won in all seven categories for which it was nominated. That included awards for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle

The Globes splits its top honours for films into two categories, with the winner for best film drama to be announced later Sunday.

___

7:40 p.m.

Meryl Streep teed off on Donald Trump while accepting a top honour during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Streep repeatedly criticized Trump and his remarks targeting various groups, including foreigners and journalists, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The actress' speech silenced the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and her remarks immediately became a trending topic on Twitter.

Streep said she was mortified during the presidential campaign by Trump's criticism of a disabled New York Times reporter, and called for people to support press rights as a check on Trump's power.

The actress anticipated blowback from Trump supporters, saying at one point during her speech, "''Hollywood is crawling with foreigners, so if you kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts."

Actor Chris Pine thanked Streep for her speech after the Globes returned from a commercial break.

___

7:35 p.m.

The Golden Globe Awards don't have a formal segment honouring actors who have died in the past year, but this year's program did included homages to the recently departed Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The ceremony included a brief video montage of the mother-daughter duo during its ceremony, and Meryl Streep shared some of Fisher's words while accepting one of the evening's top honours , the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Streep, who starred in the film adaptation of Fisher's book "Postcards from the Edge," mentioned Fisher at the close of her speech, recalling how she once told her, "Take your broken heart, make it into art."

Streep, overcome by emotion, covered her mouth as she walked away from the microphone.

___

7:25 p.m.

While you watch the commercials at home the stars at the Golden Globes are busy schmoozing.

Octavia Spencer passed the time during one recent break chatting with Casey Affleck.

Meanwhile, Kurt Russell and Colin Farrell dug into a box of chocolates together while Sofia Vergara posed for a photo with designer Georgina Chapman.

Reese Witherspoon bonded with Jeff Bridges while Nicole Kidman turned to hubby Keith Urban to whisper, "Look, Laura." With that the couple made a beeline across the room to greet Laura Dern.

— Sandy Cohen @apsandy.

___

7:05 p.m.

"The Crown" has won the Golden Globe Award for best drama TV series.

The Netflix series had its name called back-to-back on Sunday night, with star Claire Foy winning the best actress in a television drama award.

___

6:55 p.m.

The winner of the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film is France's "Elle."

The film stars Isabelle Huppert as the head of a successful video game company whose life takes strange turns.

The Globes are bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of journalists for media outlets around the globe.

______

6:45 p.m.

Zootopia" is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best animated film.

The Disney film about a spunky rabbit who overcomes substantial odds to become a crime-solving police officer, stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman and Idris Elba.

___

6:20 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon had his own technical meltdown at Sunday's Golden Globes, quickly turning it into a joke about Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve microphone fiasco.

Fallon had his TelePrompter quit just as he began his opening monologue.

The Globes are presented by Dick Clark Productions, the same company that puts on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," where Carey had her bizarre, bungled performance that she blamed on the show's producers.

When the Globes returned from its first commercial break, Fallon quipped that he'd just gotten off the phone with Carey. He said she him "she thinks that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue."

Globes representatives say the glitch was real, not a setup for a joke.

___

6:25 p.m.

Ryan Gosling has won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a film comedy or musical.

Gosling won for his role in "La La Land," which is the most nominated film at Sunday's ceremony.

The actor gave heartfelt thanks to his partner, Eva Mendes, thanking her for supporting him during the film while she was pregnant with their second child and caring for her sick brother.

___

6:20 p.m.

It's a good thing John Legend is famous and doesn't really need an introduction.

The Grammy and Oscar winner received a misspelled name badge at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, mocked her husband on Twitter, posting a photo of him with the badge and the caption, "Bahahaha loser."

Interestingly, Legend was a presenter during the ceremony, introducing clips from "La La Land," which he also appeared in.

His name badge didn't make a cameo appearance on the Globe onstage.

___

6:15 p.m.

Viola Davis is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best supporting film actress.

Davis won for her role in "Fences." She stars opposite Denzel Washington in the first big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play.

Both won Tony Awards for their 2010 performances in a revival of the show

The Globes have honoured diversity throughout Sunday's ceremony, bestowing awards on actress Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-writer Donald Glover.

Davis noted in her acceptance speech this was her fifth Globe nomination and her first win, adding, "it's right on time."

___

5:35 p.m.

"Atlanta" has won the best television comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.

The FX show stars Donald Glover, who is also the show's creator and director.

In his acceptance speech, Glover said he was surprised by the honour . He thanked the city of Atlanta and its residents, adding he wasn't sure the show would catch on when it first aired.

The Globes also awarded Tracee Ellis Ross the best actress in a television comedy during Sunday's ceremony.

She stars in the ABC series "Black-ish."

___

5:25 p.m.

Billy Bob Thornton is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best TV drama actor.

Thornton won for his role in the Amazon series "Goliath."

He plays a disgraced lawyer seeking revenge against his former firm.

___

5:20 p.m.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor.

Taylor-Johnson won for his role in "Nocturnal Animals."

It was the first award presented during Sunday's ceremony, which is being broadcast on NBC.

___

4:10 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon borrowed the traffic jam song-and-dance routine from "La La Land" to kick off the Golden Globe Awards, with a song-and-dance intro featuring cameos from Globes nominees Raimi Malek and John Travolta, among others.

The pre-recorded intro then morphed into footage of Fallon sitting at a piano serenading stars in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom, including "La La Land" star Ryan Reynolds.

It's Fallon's first year hosting the Globes and he has combined his love of music with music from one of the year's top movies. "La La Land" is vying for a win in the best film comedy or musical category.

Perhaps the pre-recorded routine was a good call: Fallon's opening monologue was delayed when he said his teleprompter failed.

___

4:25 p.m.

Most stars don't make it inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom in time to eat and drink the 3:30 champagne dinner before the Golden Globes awards kicks off, but there were a few hungry and thirsty early birds this year.

Among them was actress Gwendolyn Christie, who chatted with a pal at her table while Tracee Ellis Ross breezed into the bar area.

"Transparent" creator Jill Soloway was seated on the patio with model Emily Ratajkowski , who showed off a new short haircut.

— Sandy Cohen @apsandy.

___

3:50 p.m.

At the Golden Globes, the best seat in the house is sometimes the seat outside the house.

Limos, SUVs and Uber cars stop right in front of the fan bleachers to let the stars out, much to the delight of those gathered there.

The crowd let loose with one of its biggest cheers when a very pregnant Natalie Portman stepped out.

Portman, a best actress nominee for motion picture drama for the film "Jackie," was instantly recognizable in a mustard yellow gown.

One bleacher fan could relate to far more than her role in the film, however.

"Natalie! I'm pregnant too!" a woman shouted. "Do you get heartburn too?"

— Andrew Dalton.

___

3:40 p.m.

The red carpet is starting to fill up but with about 90 minutes to go to show time, the Beverly Hilton Hotel's International Ballroom is free of famous faces.

The biggest attention-getter right now is Bingo the bomb-sniffing dog, who's standing at the doorway with his handler, Devon Waite.

— Sandy Cohen @apsandy.

___

3:30 p.m.

"The Big Bang Theory's" Simon Helberg says he hopes Meryl Streep "wins an award and finally gets some recognition" at this year's Golden Globes.

Helberg, perhaps channeling his "Big Bang" character Howard Wolowitz, was joking of course.

Streep has been nominated for 30 Globes over the years, and this year she'll be taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

She's also nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Helberg, who is up for a supporting actor nomination in that film, says he's looking forward to a boisterous and booze-filled evening at the Globes where "people drink and say more than they need to say."

— Lindsey Bahr @ldbahr on Twitter

___

2:30 p.m.

Stars arriving at Sunday's Golden Globes are being met with brilliant sunshine — the clearest and warmest afternoon in LA in many days.

A clear plastic rain cover over the red carpet has proved entirely unnecessary, and is only heightening heat that's in the upper 70s. Rains that have soaked much of California and might have dampened Sunday's festivities are now not expected to arrive until hours after the show is over.

Despite the blue skies, a sombre mood may dominate the evening in the first major Hollywood awards show since Donald Trump's election.

And after recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday's airport shooting in Florida, the security provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department is warier and heavier than ever. Long lines of police SUVs and officers on foot created a tight seal around the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the longtime Globes home.