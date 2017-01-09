The Latest: Official says up to 19 Jewish centres threatened
MIAMI — The Latest on bomb threats made to Jewish community
5 p.m.
The chair of the Jewish Federations of North America board of trustees says 15 to 19 Jewish community
Richard Sandler told The Associated Press the number of threats investigated Monday across the South and Northeast was unusually high. Sandler says some were prerecorded calls.
No additional details about the calls were immediately available. Sandler said some of the community
Four of the
Sandler said the federations' security network was working closely with law enforcement to ensure safety at the community
2:15 p.m.
Authorities say bomb threats have targeted Jewish community
Police said Monday that no explosives were found after bomb threats were received at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Community Alliance of Jacksonville. At other locations, buildings were evacuated and authorities investigated.
Authorities say Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evacuated the Alper Jewish Community Center, which had about 450 children and 70 adults in it at the time.
Last week, bomb threats targeted two Jewish