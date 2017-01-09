UN chief condemns Israel attack, says it mustn't deter talks

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the "terrorist attack" that killed four Israeli soldiers but believes it shouldn't be allowed to undermine the necessity of restarting restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

The new U.N. chief also warns that "violence and terror will not bring a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — quite the opposite," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

Dujarric said Guterres stressed that those responsible for Sunday's attack by a Palestinian who rammed his truck into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a Jerusalem tourist spot and also injured 17 people "must be brought to justice, condemned and disavowed."