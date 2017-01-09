US faulted over designating election systems infrastructure

WASHINGTON — A late decision by the Obama administration to designate election systems as critical infrastructure is drawing intense criticism.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announced the move Friday and gave only short notice to the National Association of Secretaries of State and U.S. Election Assistance Commission, an independent bipartisan federal agency that certifies voting systems.

The designation provides states with additional resources to secure their systems. Participation is voluntary.

Officials at both agencies are criticizing the department, saying it failed to fully answer their questions about the step.

Johnson's announcement came hours after U.S. intelligence agencies released a declassified report that said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign aimed at the U.S. presidential election. There was no evidence the operation affected any vote tallies.