U.S. man sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing TV remote

If you’ve ever sat on the couch and wondered aloud about where the clicker has got to, you just might have been burgled by Eric Bramwell.

The Illinois man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing a TV remote.

You may think this was an extremely harsh sentence for such an abusurdly small crime, but it was his past criminal history that earned Bramwell more than two decades in prison.

Accord to the Chicago Tribune, the 35-year-old was found guilty in November and was sentenced earlier this week.

A serial petty thief, Bramwell broke into an apartment building in Chicago and stole the universal remote from the common area, according to prosecutors. The master burglar slipped up when he left a glove at the crime scene.

DNA on the glove matched to his, and Bramwell was promptly arrested.

Trial evidence showed he’d committed similar thefts over the last two years, stealing televisions and related electronics from apartment buildings.