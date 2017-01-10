2 degrees for price of 1: School offers free grad training
HARTFORD, Conn. — Come for your college education, stay for a master's degree on the house. In the higher education equivalent of a fast-food value meal, at least one university is dangling tuition-free professional graduate degrees as a way to entice applicants at a time of lean budgets and intense competition.
The University of St. Joseph in West Hartford this week made the pitch, announcing that undergraduates studying business management and accounting will be able to qualify for a fifth-year master's degree with no additional tuition.
"We'll leave some tuition dollars on the table for graduate students," the university's president, Rhona Free, said in an interview, "but we hope that we will more than make up for that by attracting more undergraduate students to the campus and to these programs."
It's part of a broader strategy to boost
In developing the new program, which the university bills as "Two degrees for the price of one," Free said school officials spoke with leaders of other campuses that have attempted different pricing approaches but did not find many others that offered tuition-free graduate school. The closest model they found, she said, was the private Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, which offers a tuition-free fifth-year master's degree in areas including finance, management and public administration.
About 20
While joint-degree programs have become common at universities, the offers of tuition-free graduate degrees at a few private schools remain unusual.
Bob Collins,
With
"We have some really important global corporations right down the road and they have needs for workers who are prepared to move directly into jobs," Free said, referring to Hartford's big insurers among others. "We want to help meet that need."
A year at St. Joseph's costs around $46,000 including tuition, room and board. School spokeswoman Diana Sousa said 84
Elsewhere, the Milwaukee School of Engineering began offering tuition-free master's degrees to qualified undergraduates in 2012 as a recruiting tool, but it has since discontinued the program. A spokeswoman for the private school, JoEllen Burdue, said that students in the graduate program traditionally have had three to five years of work experience and that those who enrolled directly from college could not draw on real-life experiences and struggled in the classroom.
