After Sinai attack, Egypt leader says tough battle ahead

CAIRO — The Egyptian president says the country faces a tough battle as it struggles "alone" against insurgents and the terror threat from an Islamic State affiliate based in northern Sinai.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi warns the "price will be very heavy" in the fight to combat terrorism.

His remarks came shortly after a brazen militant attack, involving a truck bomb, killed at least eight in the Sinai city of el-Arish on Monday. El-Sissi says there are 25,000 troops in that part of Sinai Peninsula, where fighting has raged for years against militants.

El-Sissi spoke to the private ONTV network late on Monday.