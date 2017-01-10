Al-Shabab says it kills teenage boy, man over homosexuality

HARGESIA, Somalia — The al-Shabab extremist group announced Tuesday it has killed a teenage boy and a young man for engaging in sexual conduct. This is the first known time that al-Shabab has carried out what it calls executions over homosexuality.

The Somalia-based extremist group announced the killings via its Andalus radio, saying they were carried out in a public square in Buale, a town in Middle Jubba region.

The group said it killed 20-year-old Isaq Abshirow and 15-year-old Abdirizak Sheikh Ali after they were arrested by al-Shabab's Islamic police and convicted by a court run by the extremists.

Speaking at the site of the killings, the group's self-proclaimed judge called the sexual acts "immoral and reprehensible," the Andalus announcement said.

Also killed was Said Mohamed Ali, accused of spying for the Ethiopian army, the group said.