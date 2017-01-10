Computer problems delay flights at North Carolina airport
A
A
Share via Email
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Technicians at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are working to fix a computer problem that officials say has led to flight delays from one of its terminals.
A statement on the airport's
RDU President and Chief Executive Michael Landguth told WRAL in Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2icO4rJ) that the problem affected airlines' ability to check in passengers for outbound flights. Landguth said while passengers were able to use check-in kiosks in Terminal 2, the computer terminals airline agents use to check in passengers and baggage weren't communicating with RDU's main computer system.
The airport's other terminal was not impacted.