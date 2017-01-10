Danish police investigate 6 murders in 1 house
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Danish police are investigating the deaths of six members of a family and are treating it as a murder case.
Police were alerted Monday about "suspicious circumstances" in Ulstrup, a village southwest of Randers, sitting 183
According to Ekstra Bladet tabloid, the victims were a couple and their four children — two boys and two girls, aged between 3 and 16.
Police said Tuesday the dead were found in their own home but could not give further details.
Such cases are rare in the Scandinavian country. There have been a few cases of war veterans from the Balkans, Iraq or Afghanistan who have committed murder after returning to Denmark
Most Popular
-
Marco Muzzo wants damages reduced in lawsuit over drunk driving deaths
-
-
Driver who killed Olympic champion Victor Davis facing new manslaughter charge: Report
-
Halifax police to continue controversial 'street checks' despite having no proof they're effective