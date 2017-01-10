Greece: Policeman injured in shooting at political party

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities say a police officer has been wounded in central Athens after shots were fired outside the offices of a political party.

The officer was injured early Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at a police bus outside the main offices of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, in an area of Athens where anarchist groups frequently clash with police and attack symbols of authority.

Police said the officer's injuries were not life-threatening but gave no other details of his condition.