Greek Supreme Court hearing for 2 of 8 Turkish servicemen
ATHENS, Greece — Two of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country are appearing before Greece's Supreme Court for a final ruling on Turkey's extradition request.
Tuesday's hearing is the first in Greece's highest court for the eight helicopter crewmen, who are fighting extradition on grounds they will not face a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives would be endangered. They deny participation in the coup.
One of the two is appealing a lower court's decision to grant Turkey's the extradition request, while a prosecutor is appealing a court decision refusing extradition of the second man.
Supreme Court decisions are final.
