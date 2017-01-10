Honduran man who fell 400 feet down Arizona cliff is rescued
TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities have rescued an Honduran immigrant who fell about 400 feet down a steep cliff in southern Arizona.
Tohono O'odham police contacted Border Patrol agents at the Three Points Substation on Sunday night about a man in their custody saying his
Tucson Sector agents and an air crew located the man late Monday southwest of Three Points.
Agents were unable to locate a safe approach on foot and determined a hoist extraction was necessary due to the extreme terrain.
They established a command post overnight until a high-altitude aerial rescue could be launched Tuesday morning.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter lowered a trooper-paramedic who stabilized the unidentified man before transporting him to a hospital.