Jerusalem's famed Israel Museum gets new director

JERUSALEM — The Israel Museum in Jerusalem has selected a successor to its longtime director.

The museum says in an announcement on Tuesday that Eran Neuman will take over from James Snyder who is ending his 20-year tenure to assume the newly created position of international president for the museum's worldwide activities.

Neuman, who currently serves as Director of the David Azrieli School of Architecture at Tel Aviv University, was unanimously chosen by the museum's board of directors.

Snyder is credited with transforming the institution into a world-class museum. Annual attendance doubled to more than 800,000 during his tenure.