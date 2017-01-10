Kerry to make final globe-trotting trip as top US diplomat
WASHINGTON — John Kerry, the most
Kerry will go overseas for six days, with stops in Vietnam, France, Britain and Switzerland.
He starts Friday in Vietnam, where he will deliver a speech on U.S.-Vietnam relations and visit the Southeast Asian nation's Mekong Delta to discuss environmental issues.
Kerry then travels to Paris to attend a conference on Middle East peace, and on to London, where he will meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss Syria.
He rounds out his trip by attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Since Kerry became the top U.S. diplomat in 2013, he has