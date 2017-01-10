Knights of Malta refuse to assist "irrelevant" papal probe

VATICAN CITY — The Knights of Malta, the ancient Catholic lay order, is refusing to co-operate with a Vatican investigation into the sacking of a top official over a condom scandal — and is warning its members to toe the line if they do.

In a statement Tuesday, the Knights called Pope Francis' investigation legally "irrelevant" and aimed at limiting its sovereignty. It insisted that the Dec. 8 ouster of its grand chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, was an act of internal governance that in no way involves religious superiors.

Boeselager was suspended after he refused a demand by the top knight to resign over revelations that, under his watch, the order's charity branch distributed tens of thousands of condoms in Myanmar.