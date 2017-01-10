Melting ice, newly elected Lebanese president visits Saudi

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Lebanon's newly elected President Michel Aoun will meet with the Saudi king during his first visit to the kingdom. The meeting could melt the ice between the two countries after relations became strained over divisions on Iran.

State news agency SPA said that Aoun, who arrived on Monday with eight ministers, was received by Riyadh governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud. He will meet the king on Tuesday.