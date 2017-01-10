Metro asks judge to dismiss yellow line lawsuits

WASHINGTON — Metro is asking a judge to dismiss lawsuits against the agency stemming from an electrical malfunction on its yellow line in 2015 that left one woman dead and other passengers stuck on a train in a subway tunnel.

The malfunction sent smoke into the train as well as the nearby L'Enfant Plaza station.

In a federal court filing on Monday, Metro "expressly denies" that it "owes a duty to WMATA's passengers to assist, rescue and/or evacuate passengers on Metrorail trains in the event of a fire-emergency situation." Metro says in its cross-claim against the District of Columbia that any responsibility it does have falls to the fire department.