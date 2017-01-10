Mom loses 4 kids at Berlin station, 1 catches fast train
BERLIN — It's every parent's worst nightmare. A woman from Peru lost all four of her children at Berlin's main train station Monday after briefly turning her back on them to buy a ticket.
German police say the tearful mother approached officers, who were able to find two of the children wandering around the station.
A third turned up at another station in Berlin.
The fourth child, aged 3, was discovered by a conductor on a high-speed train bound for Leipzig.
Police said Tuesday that the family, who reside in Italy, were eventually reunited and were able to continue their journey to Munich the same day.
