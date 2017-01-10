Official: Rioting prisoners were 'getting ready for war'

BOSTON — A state official in Massachusetts says several dozen inmates at a maximum-security prison armed themselves and were "getting ready for war" during a disturbance at the facility.

Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett says the incident began with a fight Monday between two inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and quickly escalated when 47 inmates refused orders to return to their cells.

The riot ended about three hours later. Bennett credits a decision to remove corrections officers from the unit when the violence began as preventing serious injuries.

Bennett says security video shows inmates — including some serving life sentences for murder — smashing furniture, computers and fire extinguishers to fashion makeshift knives and other weapons. He says they intended to attack corrections officers.