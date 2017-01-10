Officials: Fix to massive Philly sinkhole could take days

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Water Department says it could take days to fix a sewer pipe and water main that led to a sinkhole that was large enough to swallow two cars in the city's Fishtown section.

A 30 foot-by-10-foot hole that was 5 feet deep developed after a six-inch water main broke sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The hole on East Boston Street is now a 70-foot-long gash as workers access the lines that must be repaired.