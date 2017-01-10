Paralyzed New York detective who became voice for peace dies

NEW YORK — A New York Police Department detective who was paralyzed by a teenage shooter's bullet but publicly forgave the shooter and became an international voice for peace has died. Steven McDonald was 59.

The NYPD says McDonald died Tuesday at a Long Island hospital, where he'd been admitted after a recent heart attack.

McDonald was shot July 12, 1986. A bullet tore into his neck and pierced his spinal column. Doctors thought he'd die.

McDonald believed what happened was God's will, to turn him into a messenger of God's word. On March 1, 1987, he read a statement about his feelings toward the teenager who crippled him and said, "I forgive him."