Paralyzed New York detective who became voice for peace dies
NEW YORK — A New York Police Department detective who was paralyzed by a teenage shooter's bullet but publicly forgave the shooter and became an international voice for peace has died. Steven McDonald was 59.
The NYPD says McDonald died Tuesday at a Long Island hospital, where he'd been admitted after a recent heart attack.
McDonald was shot July 12, 1986. A bullet tore into his neck and pierced his spinal column. Doctors thought he'd die.
McDonald believed what happened was God's will, to turn him into a messenger of God's word. On March 1, 1987, he read a statement about his feelings toward the teenager who crippled him and said, "I forgive him."
In the years that followed, McDonald became one of the world's foremost pilgrims for peace. He took his message of forgiveness to Israel, Northern Ireland and Bosnia.
