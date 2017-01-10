News / World

Rail, airline strikes prompt disruption for UK travellers

British Airways planes wait at Heathrow Airport during a 48-hour cabin crew strike in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — Southern Railways train drivers and British Airways cabin crew members have walked off the job, touching off fresh disruption for travellers the day after a subway strike caused misery across London.

Rail passengers in southern England faced the most disruption, with only a handful of trains operating in the latest episode of a long-running dispute over safety. Hundreds of thousands of people were unable to get to work.

Unite union members at BA started a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay. BA says 22 flights in and out of Heathrow out of some 800 in all would be cancelled Tuesday.

The strikes came a day after subway workers walked off the job, crippling central London as unions increasingly show a willingness to strike in disputes.

