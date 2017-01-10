Rail, airline strikes prompt disruption for UK travellers
LONDON — Southern Railways train drivers and British Airways cabin crew members have walked off the job, touching off fresh disruption for
Rail passengers in southern England faced the most disruption, with only a handful of trains operating in the latest episode of a long-running dispute over safety. Hundreds of thousands of people were unable to get to work.
Unite union members at BA started a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay. BA says 22 flights in and out of Heathrow out of some 800 in all would be
The strikes came a day after subway workers walked off the job, crippling central London as unions increasingly show a willingness to strike in disputes.
