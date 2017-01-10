Rejected tiger cub being cared for at German couple's home
BERLIN — Four-month-old Elsa was born in a
Monica Farell and Saad Rose, who run a park with 13 tigers and five lions near Germany's Baltic coast, are taking care of Elsa at their home. She's getting cat milk from the bottle, along with chicken, beef and egg yolk.
Farell told news agency dpa "it's a full-time job, like with a baby." That includes taking Elsa for walks in the woods or on the beach.
Elsa, who already has sharp claws and a fighter's instincts, is set to move into an enclosure in the tiger park in March — with an older female tiger as her
