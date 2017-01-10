Scandal can't keep Volkswagen from strong sales increase
FRANKFURT — Booming business in China helped push Volkswagen to a 3.8
Volkswagen sold 10.31 million cars across all of the company's brands, which include Audi, Porsche and Skoda.
The results strengthened Volkswagen's bid for the title of world's largest carmaker against the sales leader from 2015, Toyota.
Sales in China grew 12.2
Volkswagen was helped by a strong December. Global sales jumped 11.8
Volkswagen has agreed to a $15 billion settlement with U.S. authorities and car buyers, and a former environmental compliance executive was arrested in Florida over the weekend.
