Slain Greek ambassador remembered in ceremony in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities have held a remembrance ceremony for the Greek ambassador to the country who was slain last month.

Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife. His charred body was found in a car three days later.

Police say they believe he was killed by his wife's lover under her orders. Authorities detained three suspects.

Brazil's government offered its condolences Tuesday during a ceremony at the Rio de Janeiro international airport before the ambassador's remains were flown to Greece for burial.