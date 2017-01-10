South Korean president's confidante snubs impeachment trial
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye's longtime friend at the
Two jailed former presidential aides who purportedly helped Choi also refused to testify, saying they needed to prepare for their own trials.
Lawmakers, who function as prosecutors at the impeachment trial, raised suspicions that Park's lawyers were controlling the witnesses as a stalling tactic.
"Three important witnesses all refused to testify, like they planned it ahead. We think there's an invisible hand at work," said lawmaker Lee Chun-suak.
The no-shows by the three came after the court last week heard from only one of four former and current presidential aides it had called in as witnesses. Police are currently trying to locate the whereabouts of two of Park's former aides after court employees failed to deliver subpoenas to them.
Park's powers have been suspended since Dec. 9, when South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach her.