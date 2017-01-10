Thai PM says king seeks change in pending constitution
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thailand's prime minister says he will
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday that King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun told his royal advisers that he wished to have several articles about the monarchy amended. Prayuth did not specify what changes he desired, but said three or four points were involved.
Vajiralongkorn took the throne on Dec. 2, succeeding his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October after an extended illness. An interim constitution put in place after the army seized power in 2014 calls for the approved charter to be endorsed by the king within 90 days, and Vajiralongkorn's failure to yet do so had caused concern.
Most Popular
-
Marco Muzzo wants damages reduced in lawsuit over drunk driving deaths
-
-
Driver who killed Olympic champion Victor Davis facing new manslaughter charge: Report
-
Halifax police to continue controversial 'street checks' despite having no proof they're effective