Thai PM says king seeks change in pending constitution

BANGKOK — Thailand's prime minister says he will honour a request from the country's new king that several changes be made to a constitution that was approved in a referendum last August.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Tuesday that King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun told his royal advisers that he wished to have several articles about the monarchy amended. Prayuth did not specify what changes he desired, but said three or four points were involved.