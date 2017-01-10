The Latest: Avalanche fears highest near Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. — The latest on the winter weather in northern Nevada and the Lake Tahoe area (all times local PST):

3:50 p.m.

County officials on the Nevada side of the blizzard-bound Sierra are urging residents of two neighbourhoods on Lake Tahoe's north shore to stay indoors because of the high avalanche danger.

Washoe County emergency officials said in a snow emergency statement Tuesday afternoon that residents of Crystal Bay and Incline Village should shelter in place until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service says 30 inches of snow have fallen in Incline Village during the past 24 hours. Three to 7 feet is possible at lake level by Wednesday.

No avalanches have been reported. But county officials say that under similar circumstances, the Crystal Bay area near the California line has been hit by avalanches large enough to break trees and move cars.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a high avalanche warning throughout the Tahoe area into Wednesday.

___

12:35 p.m.

Emergency crews still clearing flood debris from the streets of Reno and other Nevada cities started revving up the snowplows Tuesday as yet another fierce winter storm barrelled into the state.

Snow and winds gusting up to 100 mph on ridgetops over the Sierra Nevada are expected to cause whiteout conditions, and a section of U.S. Interstate 80 was closed. Multiple feet of snow are forecast around Lake Tahoe on top of the 6 feet that fell there last week. And the National Weather Service added a rare blizzard warning to an avalanche warning already place through Wednesday in the Lake Tahoe area.