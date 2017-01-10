The Latest: Sessions asked if he can enforce laws he opposed

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's selection for attorney general (all times EST):

10:15 a.m.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says she wants to evaluate whether President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general can enforce laws that he voted against.

In her opening statement at the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Feinstein said "there is so much fear in this country," particularly among African Americans. She noted Sessions has in the past voted against hate-crimes legislation.

She said the role of attorney general is "an awesome responsibility" and said his job will be to enforce the laws, rather than to advocate his beliefs.

She noted that Trump said during the campaign that he would direct the attorney general to investigate his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

"That's not what an attorney general does," Feinstein said.

___

10:05 a.m.

Opening two days of hearings on President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley says fellow Sen. Jeff Sessions "is a man of honour and integrity, dedicated to the faithful and fair enforcement of the law."

Sessions is a member of the Judiciary panel. Democrats on the committee have expressed concerns about whether the Alabama Republican can be non-political in his role as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Grassley says Sessions is a man "who knows well and deeply respects" the role of the Department of Justice. He noted that Sessions questioned previous attorney general nominees on whether they could be independent.

Like Sessions has previously, Grassley criticized the Obama administration for not enforcing some criminal and immigration laws.

___

9:35 a.m.

Two men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes were removed from the confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, after they caused a disruption.

As security took them out of the room, they yelled, "you can't arrest me, I am white!" and "white people own this government!"

Civil liberties advocates have cited Sessions' voting record and his appearances before groups that espouse harsh views on Muslims and immigrants. He was rejected for a federal judgeship by the Senate Judiciary Committee 30 years ago amid accusations of racial insensitivity.