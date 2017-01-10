The Latest: Police ID shooting suspect in freeway chase

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a police pursuit of an attempted murder suspect in Los Angeles (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Los Angeles police have identified a man they say shot at officers during a slow-moving freeway chase that closed a major freeway for hours.

Police Chief Charlie Beck says 32-year-old Marcos Flores was arrested on an attempted murder charge early Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if Flores had an attorney.

Flores is suspected of shooting his sister-in-law in the chest Sunday. Beck says she's listed in extremely critical condition.

Police say they tried to arrest Flores when he visited a relative's home late Monday night but he refused to pull over.

Authorities say he fired a pistol from the car window during a slow-moving chase on Interstate 405 and officers fired back but nobody was hurt.

Flores was arrested after SWAT vehicles boxed in his sedan.

