The Latest: Trump meets with Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:35 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vocal vaccination skeptic, about immunizations and vaccinations.

Kennedy, son of former Attorney General and New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, is an environmental activist and heads the Waterkeeper group to protect rivers.

He's a vocal advocate for the belief that trace amounts of minerals in vaccines cause autism, a claim for which there is no evidence.

Trump has also expressed skepticism about vaccines. He has previously met with vaccination critics and in 2014 tweeted "Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!"