The Latest: UC clerical workers union stage 1-day strike

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a strike by University of California clerical workers (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A union local representing University of California clerical and administrative support workers has staged a one-day strike against the 10-campus system and medical centres .

Teamsters Local 2010 said nearly 12,000 workers would walk out Tuesday amid negotiations over a new contract, but UC says most of the employees showed up to work.

The union claims violations of state law by the university and unfair labour practices including failure to bargain in good faith, among other allegations.

A UC statement asserts that the strike is counterproductive to negotiations in which it is offering market-competitive wage increases and good benefits.