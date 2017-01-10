The Latest: UC clerical workers union stage 1-day strike
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a strike by University of California clerical workers (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
A union local representing University of California clerical and administrative support workers has staged a one-day strike against the 10-campus system and medical
Teamsters Local 2010 said nearly 12,000 workers would walk out Tuesday amid negotiations over a new contract, but UC says most of the employees showed up to work.
The union claims violations of state law by the university and unfair
A UC statement asserts that the strike is counterproductive to negotiations in which it is offering market-competitive wage increases and good benefits.
The