US stock indexes edge mostly lower in early trading

Real estate companies led U.S. stocks mostly lower in early trading Tuesday. Energy and consumer-goods stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Industrials companies notched the biggest gain.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 19,868 as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,267. The Nasdaq composite index rose 1 point, or 0.03 per cent , to 5,533.

BAH HUMBUG: Ascena Retail Group plunged 11.3 per cent after the company slashed its profit forecast, citing holiday season sales, which fell for most of its brands, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Dressbarn. The stock slid 68 cents to $5.33.

BIG DECLINER: Natural gas company Williams Cos. was down the most among stocks in the S&P 500 index, sliding $3.14, or 9.8 per cent , to $28.79.

IN THE GENES: Illumina vaulted 15.7 per cent after it launched a new genetic sequencing system called NovaSeq. The stock led the gainers in the S&P 500, adding $22.21 to $163.75.

BIG SALE: Struggling drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals jumped 7.5 per cent after saying it will sell more than $2 billion in assets. The stock rose $1.15 to $16.50.

HEALTHIER OUTLOOK: Zimmer Biomet added 4.9 per cent after the medical device maker projected better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales. The stock rose $5.20 to $112.20.

IN TRANSITION: Yahoo rose 1.8 per cent after the internet pioneer said it plans to change its name to Altaba and announced that six of its 11 directors will resign from the board, including CEO Marissa Mayer and co-founder David Filo. The moves assume the sale of Yahoo's internet business to Verizon will go through and reflect how the rest of Yahoo will become a holding company for investments in Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan. Yahoo shares gained 73 cents to $42.07.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.1 per cent , while the CAC40 of France was 0.1 per cent lower. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent , pushing further into record territory as it benefits from a drop in the pound. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.8 per cent , while the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.2 per cent . Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.8 per cent .

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude oil was down 6 cents at $51.90 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, was down 38 cents at $54.56 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.37 per cent .