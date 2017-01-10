No balloons or selfie sticks: What you can and can't bring to Trump's inauguration
The prohibited items range from the obvious — like guns, to the odd — like bicycles.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Firearms, ammunition, drones and explosives are some of the obvious items not allowed at Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, but not everything is quite that sinister.
If you want to snap a photo with a selfie stick, for example, you might be in for some trouble with the secret service. Thinking about taking a thermos of hot coffee to keep warm? We wouldn’t.
If you’re planning to attend, you might want to read this list of prohibited items:
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals other than service/guide animals
- Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)
- Bicycles
- Balloons
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Laser pointers
- Mace / Pepper spray
- Packages
- Selfie Sticks
- Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20” x 3” x 1/4”)
- Structures
- Supports for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards
Most Popular
-
Toronto serial rapist to be released from prison amid warnings he’s a risk to reoffend
-
Driver who killed Olympic champion Victor Davis facing new manslaughter charge: Report
-
'Good job:' Councillor has 'never' heard from so many residents happy with Halifax snow clearing
-
Tristan Cleveland: Better access to transit needed for those in trailer parks