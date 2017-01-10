No balloons or selfie sticks: What you can and can't bring to Trump's inauguration

Firearms, ammunition, drones and explosives are some of the obvious items not allowed at Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, but not everything is quite that sinister.



If you want to snap a photo with a selfie stick, for example, you might be in for some trouble with the secret service. Thinking about taking a thermos of hot coffee to keep warm? We wouldn’t.

If you’re planning to attend, you might want to read this list of prohibited items: