No balloons or selfie sticks: What you can and can't bring to Trump's inauguration

The prohibited items range from the obvious — like guns, to the odd — like bicycles.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his family acknowledge the crowd as balloons fall on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Firearms, ammunition, drones and explosives are some of the obvious items not allowed at Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, but not everything is quite that sinister.

If you want to snap a photo with a selfie stick, for example, you might be in for some trouble with the secret service. Thinking about taking a thermos of hot coffee to keep warm? We wouldn’t.

If you’re planning to attend, you might want to read this list of prohibited items:

  • Aerosols
  • Ammunition
  • Animals other than service/guide animals
  • Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)
  • Bicycles
  • Balloons
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • Explosives
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal, or metal containers
  • Laser pointers
  • Mace / Pepper spray
  • Packages
  • Selfie Sticks
  • Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20” x 3” x 1/4”)
  • Structures
  • Supports for signs and placards
  • Toy guns
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

