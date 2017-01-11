$2.6M worth of fake luxury watches seized in Puerto Rico
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico have seized $2.6 million worth of fake luxury watches they say were illegally imported from China.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that they confiscated 20 watches that claimed to be brands including Cartier and Patek Philippe.
It is the fourth such multimillion-dollar seizure of counterfeit goods that federal authorities in the U.S. territory have made in recent months.