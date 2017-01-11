Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author
AUSTIN, Texas — Backlash over Texas' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a
Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."
Texas is among several states where GOP leaders want people to be required to use restrooms that correspond with the gender on their birth certificates. Such a measure in North Carolina caused outrage in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and inspired corporate and NCAA boycotts.
Rick Riordan, author of the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series, said in a tweet that he declined an
