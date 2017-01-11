News / World

Belfast power-sharing govt faces end; Sinn Fein spurns talks

FILE- In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness speaks to the media at the count centre in Dublin, Ireland. Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who has helped to lead the unity government for nearly a decade, said in his resignation letter on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that he intends to trigger early elections in protest against his power-sharing partner, First Minister Arlene Foster. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

DUBLIN — The Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party says it's determined to force Northern Ireland to hold a new election, part of a showdown with Protestant leaders over the British territory's unraveling unity government.

Sinn Fein leaders emerged Wednesday from a Belfast meeting with Britain's Cabinet minister for Northern Ireland, James Brokenshire, saying they had no interest in pursuing negotiations until after a new election.

Northern Ireland's nearly decade-old government will formally collapse Monday if Sinn Fein, the Irish Catholic side of the coalition, refuses to nominate a successor to Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. The former IRA commander resigned this week following months of disputes with his Protestant partner atop the government, First Minister Arlene Foster.

Brokenshire is meeting with Foster and others Wednesday in hopes of brokering an election-averting compromise.

