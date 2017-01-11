Belfast power-sharing govt faces end; Sinn Fein spurns talks

DUBLIN — The Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party says it's determined to force Northern Ireland to hold a new election, part of a showdown with Protestant leaders over the British territory's unraveling unity government.

Sinn Fein leaders emerged Wednesday from a Belfast meeting with Britain's Cabinet minister for Northern Ireland, James Brokenshire, saying they had no interest in pursuing negotiations until after a new election.

Northern Ireland's nearly decade-old government will formally collapse Monday if Sinn Fein, the Irish Catholic side of the coalition, refuses to nominate a successor to Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. The former IRA commander resigned this week following months of disputes with his Protestant partner atop the government, First Minister Arlene Foster.