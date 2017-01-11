News / World

Bones in suitcase still a mystery but new leads investigated

This artist rendering made by Steve Missal for the Gwinnett County Medical Office shows a sketch of woman whose skull and bones were found in a suitcase along a Georgia interstate northeast of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police told news outlets Tuesday, Jan 11, 2017, that a forensic anthropologist examined the remains, which were discovered by a state constructor worker. Authorities also believe the woman had suffered from slight scoliosis and had signs of healed rib injury. (Steve Missal via AP)

ATLANTA — Authorities are getting fresh leads on the possible identity of a woman whose skull and bones were found inside a suitcase along a Georgia freeway outside Atlanta.

Ted Bailey, an investigator with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner, says authorities will check out a tip from a relative about a missing female from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He said they're also looking into information about a missing female from Virginia.

The new leads came in Wednesday, shortly after Gwinnett County police released a sketch of the woman.

Her bones were discovered by a worker along Interstate 985 in July. Police say the victim is believed to be in her 20s.

She was wearing a black Miley Cyrus hoodie and black Victoria's Secret pants.

Investigators estimate the woman died about six months before being found.

